Eat It: Butternut-Orange Soup with Tarragon Foam

A couple months ago, I had the pleasure of exploring the “lavish and romantic island of St. Maarten.” While I had no doubt it would be both lavish and romantic, as the press kit said, I had absolutely no clue that it was known as the culinary capital of the Caribbean lived up to those standards 110 percent. So, here I am, heading to an island with every intention of tanning and sipping cocktails, and instead I left feeling a thousand pounds heavier with a mean sunburn. And not complaining about either of those things.

I guess the trick is to go on the most disgusting crash diet you can think of and arrive way under your ideal weight in order to thorougly enjoy St. Maarten cuisine without feeling totally guilty in the end. Plane tickets should come with a warning label. As the island is split into French/Dutch-speaking sides, one can enjoy French cuisine and literally walk to the nearest Dutch-owned restaurant a few hours later.

While the award-winning restaurant inside Holland House Beach Hotel provided some of the most delicious sea bass I’ve eaten in a while (pictured left), I unfortunately don’t have the recipe for it, though I promise it would be a sin to visit the island without stopping in for a plate. However, manager Paul Boetekees was kind enough to provide the recipe for their orange-infused butternut squash soup topped with tarragon foam. It’s not really one for the cooking-disabled, but it’s totally worth finding someone to hook it up for you.

BUTTERNUT-ORANGE SOUP WITH TARRAGON FOAM

For Soup

* 1 whole butternut

* 3 oranges for juice

* 1 orange peel for grate

* 10.5 oz heavy cream

* 10.5 oz vegetable stock

For Tarragon foam

* 5.25 oz milk

* 5.25 oz dl heavy cream

* 1 head of tarragon

* 1 tsp Pernod

Instructions:

1. Clean the butternut and cut it in small pieces

2. Boil butternut in a little hot water until it’s done

3. When boiled butternut is ready, put it (including water), vegetable stock and heavy cream in blender and blend it until it’s smooth

4. At the same time put milk and cream in a sauce pan on a low fire

5. Add the head of tarragon and let it draw as tea for about 5 minutes

6. Add the Pernod after which you use a mixer to create the foam

7. Serve the soup in pre-heated deep plates and add the fresh squeezed orange juice and the orange grate to it

8. Before serving add fresh grounded pepper and salt for extra taste

9. Finally add the foam on top and serve immediately

All photos courtesy of Bren Herrera

