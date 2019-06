Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Now that I’m a grown-up and have an appreciation for the finer things in life, drinking wine from a decanter makes all the difference. In my opinion, a decanter looks much better on a table than a bottle, and the shape of this particular one by Antonio Citterio is just gorgeous.

This would make a nice housewarming or wedding gift.

$60.00 at www.thefusioncompany.com

Also On HelloBeautiful: