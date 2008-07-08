Light Your Nights on Fuego

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Finally – a grill I can stylishly and usefully place on my patio.

This is, by far, the true meaning of outdoor being the new indoor. Meet the new outdoor kitchen island designed by Fuego. Part furniture and part grill, your guests can hang out around the grill while you prepare the meal, a modern take on the campfire of yesterday.

This Fuego grill was originally designed for a reality show on The Discovery Channel and is now available in stores. It features teak and slate countertops for prepping food and stirring margaritas (yum). And, yes, I will be buying one for my 4th of July backyard soiree.

A bit pricey at 3,499.00dollars, but hey – you only live once. See more at Williams Sonoma.

