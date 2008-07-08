CLOSE
Light Your Nights on Fuego

Finally – a grill I can stylishly and usefully place on my patio.

This is, by far, the true meaning of outdoor being the new indoor. Meet the new outdoor kitchen island designed by Fuego. Part furniture and part grill, your guests can hang out around the grill while you prepare the meal, a modern take on the campfire of yesterday.

This Fuego grill was originally designed for a reality show on The Discovery Channel and is now available in stores. It features teak and slate countertops for prepping food and stirring margaritas (yum). And, yes, I will be buying one for my 4th of July backyard soiree.

A bit pricey at 3,499.00dollars, but hey – you only live once. See more at Williams Sonoma.

