Chaplin’s Hat and Coat Rack

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Most apartments have small hallways and not enough closets. If you like to entertain as much as I do, there’s always the dilemma of where to put my guests’ hats and coats. But now, with rising costs forcing us to stay at home and entertain on the cheap, it makes sense to invest in an inexpensive coat rack.

This vintage-inspired iron coat rack from chaplins.co.uk adds a bit of old-school charm to your home. Stylish yet functional, it features two rows of 6 hooks. Perfect for my next get-together.

$19.99 at www.chaplins.co.uk

