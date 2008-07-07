Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

In need of light during that nighttime summer party? These new rope lights are perfect for that cross between style and the lighting you have been looking for.

The rope of lights comes in a variety of colors and ranges between 150-200 feet long! That should be enough to illuminate your entire backyard, and maybe even your neighbor’s too ;). You can get 35,000 life hours out of these things, so they are sure to last longer than the Energizer Bunny.

You can also choose between a variety of voltage and light width, as well as a spectrum of colors. They’d also be fun to string around your house in places such as underneath cabinets and inside small closets. You can even decorate your basement so it looks like a party scene all year round!

78.57 bucks per spool

150 feet long

35,000 life hours

Found at: 1000bulbs.com

