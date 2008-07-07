In need of light during that nighttime summer party? These new rope lights are perfect for that cross between style and the lighting you have been looking for.
The rope of lights comes in a variety of colors and ranges between 150-200 feet long! That should be enough to illuminate your entire backyard, and maybe even your neighbor’s too ;). You can get 35,000 life hours out of these things, so they are sure to last longer than the Energizer Bunny.
You can also choose between a variety of voltage and light width, as well as a spectrum of colors. They’d also be fun to string around your house in places such as underneath cabinets and inside small closets. You can even decorate your basement so it looks like a party scene all year round!
78.57 bucks per spool
150 feet long
35,000 life hours
Found at: 1000bulbs.com