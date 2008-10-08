Tukaani Chopsticks

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I’m chopstick challenged. My spicy tuna rolls have, on occasion, not made it to my mouth. If you’re like me and just can’t seem to get the hang of using chopsticks, then TUKAANI is perfect for you.

This sterling silver TUKAANI is a handmade eating device for Japanese food. Unlike the wooden chopsticks, the matte surface and taut movements allows for a steady grip. The curl at the end of the TUKAANI also makes it easier to pick up your food and bring it safely to your mouth without being embarrassed. TUKAANI is both machine- and hand-washable, and great for kids!

$39.50 at www.kayiwa.fi/designs_tukaani.html

For any inquiries or orders by e-mail contact: lincoln@kayiwa.fi

