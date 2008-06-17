Purple Passion

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

My big sister gave me a subscription to my favorite mag, Domino, for Mother’s Day (thanks, sis!). In anticipation of the magazine’s arrival, I went to Domino’s gallery and found this beautiful, serene room.

As you get to know me, you’ll find out that I’m a big fan of all things lime green. What got me excited when I saw this room, though, were the purple walls and the bedding…this room just comes together in a nice, simplistic way. And the lime green lamps aren’t too shabby, either.

