Purple Passion

My big sister gave me a subscription to my favorite mag, Domino, for Mother’s Day (thanks, sis!). In anticipation of the magazine’s arrival, I went to Domino’s gallery and found this beautiful, serene room.
As you get to know me, you’ll find out that I’m a big fan of all things lime green. What got me excited when I saw this room, though, were the purple walls and the bedding…this room just comes together in a nice, simplistic way. And the lime green lamps aren’t too shabby, either.
