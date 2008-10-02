Let There Be Light

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

When I moved into my newly renovated apartment, the walls were the usual boring shade of white. Rather than paint, I decided to bring color into my home, by adding items in oranges, pinks, greens and blues. I love the global, eclectic feeling that combining these colors gives my home.

So when I saw these textured glass and metal lanterns from worldmarket.com, I knew they would be a perfect fit. These pierced metal lanterns with antique patina has a Moroccan feel to them. Moroccan décor is all about vibrant and intense colors and these lanterns definitely fit that description. Each lantern holds one tealight candle (not included). Small, 3″Wx8″H. Large, 4″Wx12″H. Sold separately.

Priced at $14.99.

