3 Ways To Make A Summer Fling Last

FROM SHINE.COM:

Sometimes summer flings are meant to be fleeting, but other times, those casual summer romances have the potential to become serious. If this is the case and you really like your current guy, follow these steps to turn him into your boyfriend before the season’s over.

1. Reveal Yourself

Don’t hide who you are. Be yourself. He’s going to find out eventually, and if you pretend to be someone you’re not, you’re just wasting everyone’s time. If you like the guy, give him a chance to see the real you. Hopefully he’ll like it.

2. Become A Friend Magnet

If you want your fling to turn into a relationship, your guy’s friends have to approve. Men aren’t like women where their friends’ opinions mean everything to them; they don’t sit on the phone for hours asking their friends what they think of their latest girl. But, if your guy’s friends like you, that’s a huge plus. Men are more simple minded and want to date someone who their friends get along with. So, stop wasting time and start making friends with his friends.

“What’s With Men and Sex, Sex, Sex All The Time?”

3. Try A New Activity

It’s rumored that couples who play together, stay together. I certainly believe it. If you want your relationship to last, you have to do things besides just going out for dinner. Taking up an activity will allow you to connect outside the bedroom. Besides, you might just find a new hobby.

GET MORE HERE

5 Lies We Tell Men That We Think They Want To Hear