How To Dress Age Appropriate

We all have seen this. A woman who is at least 20 years older than the outfit she is wearing. Thoughts range from “what does she have on?”, “why is she wearing her daughters clothing?” and the ever popular “she knows she is too old to wear that or the variation of she knows better than that”.Is our assumption that a person should be aware of the age restrictions placed on clothes right?

Five Steps To Gracefully Canceling Plans

They always sway that you are only as young as you feel. Well, perhaps she feels young enough to be fifty years old and wearing a tank top with cut off booty shorts and her bright orange thong showing. I know. I shudder at the thought too but the fact remains that we never know how someone sees themselves despite the ever changing world around them. You ever noticed that some people get stuck in one time warp and continue to dress that way? If they were hot stuff in the 70’s then chances are they will continue to dress in 70’s fashion. So, if your Granny was a starlet back in the day then chances are she may still see herself this way today. Regardless of how inappropriate it may seem to onlookers and small children…..

Should a person be able to wear whatever makes them happy? In theory yes. In reality? No. There is a big difference between your Uncle wearing his bell bottom pants to all the family functions as opposed to your Aunt who loves those infamous booty shorts. The pants may become his signature look but no one wants to see their Granny’s thongs. In other words, dressing age appropriately is a tool that we all must grasp at some point in our lives.

HOW TO: Dress “World Cup”-Appropriate

The truth is that some things have an expiration date. Clothes included. I encourage people to dress age appropriately. What fit your level of development at 25 is not going to fit your level of development at 55. Just like at some point young men must learn to move on from the casual white tee and jeans, a young woman must also know when it is time to retire her favorite pair of booty shorts. Also, it is important to know when you have matured past a look. Once you hit a certain age, certain clothing is simply not acceptable for you to wear in public. You may think that you are sexy but in actually you appear to be foolish and diluted from reality. Just as you grow and mature internally your outer appearance should reflect that change and growth as well. People expect for you to understand the maturation process and accept it. Now, the direction of this growth is on an individual basis but it is something that everyone must go through and learn to accept. No matter how good you think those daisy dukes make your 66 years old booty look. Should Granny be forced to wear dresses down to her ankles and big sweaters in the summer time to assure that she is covered up? No. She can still be sexy but age appropriate sexy.

For More LJ Knight Visit YeahSheSaidIt