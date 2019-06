Check out this sneak peek of Ne-Yo’s video for ‘Beautiful Monster’.

The song serves as the official 1st single off his upcoming ‘Libra Scale’ LP which hits stores on September 21st.

As Ne-Yo states below, each of the videos released from his new project are interconnected and will “tell a story”.

Too bad the song still sucks.

