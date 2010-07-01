Is Rihanna Distracting Boyfriend Matt Kemp?

Is Rihanna a jinx?? That’s what some folks are saying…

According to recent reports, Rihanna’s boyfriend, L.A Dodgers outfielder Matt Kemp has been under-performing every since his love life with the singer has been heating up. He has hit 1 home run in the last 22 games and has been hitting an average of .196 for the month of June which is really low compared to his performance last season. To add insult to injury, his coach benched him for the last three games which raised some eyebrows..

Some sites are even comparing Rihanna and Matt’s relationship to Jessica Simpson & Tony Romo of the Dallas Cowboys.

We really like these two as a couple, so let’s hope Matt keeps his focus on his game!!!

