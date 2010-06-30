GALLERY: Rihanna Pretends To Be A "Good Girl" For Seventeen Magazine

Rihanna is featured on the cover of the August 2010 issue of Seventeen magazine. She talks about taking fashion risks and her favorite trends. Check out the gallery below. She’s certainly playing up that “good girl” image.

“I’m a big fan of mini-dresses – they’re my favorite silhouette – because they’re flirty and you get to show a little skin without revealing too much, especially if the sleeves are long and cover up a lot of the body. I also like dresses that come to the knee that are a little tight and show off the shape of the body.”

“I like ankle boots because somehow they always give a great shape to my leg, like I’ve been working out a lot!”

“I really like cat-eye sunglasses, but I would say my favorite everyday shape is [the shield] straight across on the top, because they’re really flattering for the shape of my face. “

“I love sneakers and my favorite sneaker is the Nike Blazer. I don’t really like low-tops, but if a high top is paired with skinny jeans, it makes your feet look really big, but the Blazer gives a really good shape for girls, especially with skinny jeans.”

