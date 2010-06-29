NEW VIDEO: Kelis Tells Us To "Get High" On Dance Track "Spaceship"

Italian dance king Benny Benassi takes us all on a fantastic voyage for the 21st century, with Kelis, apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas and producer Jean-Baptiste (who worked on Kelis’ upcoming Flesh Tone album as well as the Peas’ “Boom Boom Pow”) as his crew.

Glad to see the video turned out well, considering the on-the-set photos that surfaced months ago had us worried. See them here!

Benassi’s new jam “Spaceship” is the first single off his fifth studio album, which is due out later this year.

Benassi recently told MTV about working with Kelis on the track,

“This was a big opportunity for us. To work with her … it’s a beautiful experience because we get to put our bass line and our energy for dance music with a beautiful voice.”

