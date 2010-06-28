CLOSE
How Do You Select Your Wedding Colors?

AHHHH….you’re engaged. You’ve got the ring, the latest wedding magazines and a wedding planning organizer. You’re ready. Now, it’s time to select your wedding colors. What do you choose? Different shades of ivory? Your sorority colors? Your college school colors? A pastel with a silver or gold color to compliment it?

The great thing about wedding colors is that you can choose anything! Your colors can be inspired by your home, your wardrobe or a pillow you saw at the mall. Also, the days of picking one color with an accent color are long gone. Feel free to select bold, vibrant colors. And you don’t have to limit yourself to two colors. Select three, or even four!

So, how do you narrow down your colors? I like to encourage my brides to visit their local home improvement or paint store to start collecting paint chips. Grab everything that catches your eye. Take those chips home and live with them for a few days, maybe even a few weeks. Play around with different combinations and eliminate chips when you grow tired of looking at them.

