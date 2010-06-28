How Do You Select Your Wedding Colors?

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

AHHHH….you’re engaged. You’ve got the ring, the latest wedding magazines and a wedding planning organizer. You’re ready. Now, it’s time to select your wedding colors. What do you choose? Different shades of ivory? Your sorority colors? Your college school colors? A pastel with a silver or gold color to compliment it?

The great thing about wedding colors is that you can choose anything! Your colors can be inspired by your home, your wardrobe or a pillow you saw at the mall. Also, the days of picking one color with an accent color are long gone. Feel free to select bold, vibrant colors. And you don’t have to limit yourself to two colors. Select three, or even four!

So, how do you narrow down your colors? I like to encourage my brides to visit their local home improvement or paint store to start collecting paint chips. Grab everything that catches your eye. Take those chips home and live with them for a few days, maybe even a few weeks. Play around with different combinations and eliminate chips when you grow tired of looking at them.

