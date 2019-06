Mr. and Mrs. Carter were seen out all night at the 1 year anniversary of Avenue club in NYC.

Beyonce rocked some shredded cut-offs and a cropped t-shirt while Jigga stayed true to his t-shirt and jeans.

Take a look at more hot photos from the couple’s recent “date night” below:

