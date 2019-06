Jada Pinkett Smith called in to talk to the Power Morning Crew and had some interesting things to say about keeping the women off of Will. The actress spoke about the Season 2 premiere of her hit show “Hawthorne,” which airs tonight on TNT, how she balances family and work, “me time,” and her secret to keeping her marriage fresh.Listen to the interview below:

