We have yet to see The Dream out and about with his new wife Christina Milian since she gave birth to his daughter Violet. But, we HAVE seen him with a few ladies at the club.The producer was recently spotted with yet another chick who is NOT Christina!!! The Dream has spoken out in recent interviews that his marriage is intact, so why haven’t we seen them out and about??

