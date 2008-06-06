The Simple Life

Simplicity at its best.This compact universal charger, also known as “The Sanctuary,” is compatible with most electronic devices. You can charge your cell phone, PDA, Blackberry, iPod, MP3 player, and bluetooth headset simultaneously in one location.
This baby has a power source with 11 different types of plugs, plus a USB hidden under the lid.
The Sanctuary is available at www.bluelounge.com in black or white and costs $129.95.
