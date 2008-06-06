The Simple Life

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Simplicity at its best.This compact universal charger, also known as “The Sanctuary,” is compatible with most electronic devices. You can charge your cell phone, PDA, Blackberry, iPod, MP3 player, and bluetooth headset simultaneously in one location.

This baby has a power source with 11 different types of plugs, plus a USB hidden under the lid.

The Sanctuary is available at www.bluelounge.com in black or white and costs $129.95.

