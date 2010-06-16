VIDEO: Gabourey Sidibe's Mom Kills It On "America's Got Talent"

Move over Gabourey, your mom is going to be a star!!! Gabourey Sidibe clearly isn’t the only talented member of her family. Her mother, Alice Tan Ridley, who has spent years singing in the NYC subway system, brought the house down with her rendition of the classic “At Last” last night on “America’s Got Talent.”

