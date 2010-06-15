GALLERY: The Hot Men Who'll 'Merge' With Omarosa

Omarosa is back and she’s coming at you with a bang! TVOne is proud to present their first major reality program, ‘The Ultimate Merger‘ featuring the audacious but beautiful former contestant of The Apprentice.

Donald Trump hand picked 12 men for Omarosa, and they’ll vie for her love and affection in the coming months and we’ll be right there to see who can conquer the most entertaining apprentice of all time in her quest for love.

Check out the preview and trailer we’ve lined up for you:

PREVIEW

TRAILER:

So ladies, check out the photos and give us your thoughts on Omarosa’s possible match:

WTF? Omarosa Gets A Dating Show?