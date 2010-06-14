4 Reasons To Be Coupled Up In The Summer

Summertime is when people begin to experience cabin fever and feel the need to feel free. It is also when a lot of couples experience the most stress in their relationship. One or both parties may feel cabin fever, as well as “relationship fever.” Suddenly, the idea of being cooped up with one person sounds exasperating and hot! Much less enticing as it did during the winter. Before you break up with your honey to either be single or have a summertime fling, check out a few reasons why being in a relationship during the summer is not as bad as you might think.

Summer Time Fun For Your Kids And You Too

1. No Need To Hunt In The Heat

You don’t have to worry about going out in a hot club or wherever you go looking for loving. You can have your honey just come on over for some hot fun in the summer time. Wink-Wink.

2. New Places To Explore

Summer is definitely the time to go out and explore new places. No one wants to do it alone! Activities like amusement Parks, water Parks and heading to the beach are much more fun when you have a honey by your side.

6 Ways To Avoid Being Rude On A Date

3. Say Goodbye To Lonely Nights

If it is absolutely too hot to go out and you want to stay in and soak up the air conditioning, you can do so and not be lonely. Cuddle up with your honey and stay in. Avoid the heat and watch a movie.

4. Cheap Dates

Summer is also great because you do not have to spend as much money on entertainment during a date. You can easily go to the beach, have a picnic in the park, take a walk, or even hit up a cafe and sit on the patio. These are all affordable dates that would not be weather-friendly in the winter.

To Read More LJ Knight Go To YeahSheSaidIt

Also On HelloBeautiful: