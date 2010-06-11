AUDIO: Lil Kim Says Nicki Minaj Is Not Paying Homage

You have to be living under a rock if you haven’t heard about the Lil Kim vs Nicki Minaj beef. Well Kim finally explained her side of the story in an interview with Thisis50:

“For the last year she has been subliminally taken shots at me. Subliminally taken shots at the other girls in the industry. I mean come on, we read that interview where she said “Being that the other rap chicks in the game ain’t got sh*t to do right now, when I’m by the pool they can feed me grapes”. I remember that sh*t, I keep my ears to the street at all the time. Just because I do my Hollywood thing and you know my Malibu Barbie thing don’t mean my ear isn’t to the streets at all time. The last thing she did that was very subliminal “Did I [inaudible] the Queen?” and Puffy sitting right next to her riding with that bullsh*t?” Come on! We ain’t stupid.

READ THE REST HERE

Listen to the audio below:

VIDEO: Lil Kim Disses Nicki Minaj, Says “I’m So Above This”

CATFIGHT: Nicki Minaj & Drake Vs Lil Kim