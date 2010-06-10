Victoria Christopher Murray, Returns With A Summer Sizzling Read

Got Problems? Need Advice?

Send questions to Terrance Dean at: girlworkonyou@aol.com Hello Beautiful People!

Welcome back to this week’s book review edition of “He Said, She Said,” with “Read A Book” Thursday.

This week’s featured book is from the talented author, Victoria Christopher Murray. Her newest release, Sins of the Mother (Touchstone – June 2010; $15) is the continuing story in her series of the cunning and devious Lady Jasmine. Jasmine Larson Bush is finally living a drama-free life. She’s left her lying, cheating, stealing stripper days behind and is standing by her husband’s side as the first lady of one of the largest churches in New York City. The Bushes have been blessed with the best of everything—including two lovely children.

But just when Jasmine has committed her life completely to God, her daughter Jacqueline is kidnapped from a mall the day after Thanksgiving. The police and the church community join in the frantic search to find the four-year-old. As the days pass without any sign of her daughter, Jasmine begins to crack under the strain and turns to Brian Lewis, Jacqueline’s biological father, for solace.

Has Jasmine’s past finally caught up to her? Will her daughter be found or will Jasmine pay the ultimate price?

“Shaq’s Mother Pens Inspiring New Book”

If this is your new introduction to Victoria Christopher Murray let me tell you a bit about her. A native of Queens, Victoria first left New York to attend Hampton University where she majored in Communication Disorders. After graduating, Victoria attended New York University where she received her MBA.

Victoria spent ten years in Corporate America before she tested her entrepreneurial spirit. She opened a Financial Services Agency for Aegon, USA where she managed the number one division for nine consecutive years. However, Victoria never lost the dream to write and when the “bug” hit her again in 1997, she answered the call.

Victoria originally self published Temptation. In 2000, Time Warner published Temptation and it made numerous best sellers list and remained on the Essence bestsellers list for nine consecutive months. In 2001, Temptation was nominated for an NAACP Image Award in Outstanding Literature.

She was a contributor to the first Christian fiction anthology, Blessed Assurance and the Contributing Editor for the Aspire Women of Color Bible published by Zondervan. All of her novels have continued to be Essence bestsellers. In addition, Victoria has received numerous awards including the Golden Pen Award for Best Inspirational Fiction and the Phyllis Wheatley Trailblazer Award for being the pioneer in African American Christian Fiction. In 2008,Victoria won the African American Literary Award for best novel (Too Little, Too Late) and Female Author of the Year.

Victoria splits her time between Los Angeles and Washington D.C. In Los Angeles, she attends Bible Enrichment Fellowship International Church under the spiritual tutelage of Dr. Beverly “BAM” Crawford and in Washington, D.C., she fellowships at Metropolitan Baptist Church under Dr. H. Beecher Hicks, Jr. She is also a member of the Long Beach Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Check out mine and Nakea’s review of Sins of the Mother:

He Said

Terrance Dean: This is not your mommas Christian Fiction! Victoria did not disappoint with this highly anticipated release. Jasmine is seriously a humdinger and I was glad to see her evolve. Its a shame it took the abduction of her child and her chickens coming home to roost for that to happen. Sins of the Mother had a great blend of faith, reality, conflict and just enough heart breaking scenes to keep you enthralled.

She Said

Nakea Murray: In Victoria Christopher Murray’s latest work Sins of the Mother I was happy to see she brought back the infamous Jasmine Bush even though I love to hate her. Well, maybe hate is a strong word but fans of Victoria Christopher Murray’s previous works will catch my drift :) Jasmine, now married and a mother in this installment quickly learns that her sins do affect others. Ms. Murray who isn’t any relation really turned it up with this book. The scandal, sex and suspense was all there.

Also, the first five persons to email me at girlworkonyou@aol.com the name of Victoria’s teen Christian series will receive a copy of her new book, Sins of the Mother.

Also, please share in the comments section your favorite Victoria Christopher Murray book and why you love it so.

Lastly, if you are an author, or if you know an author who should have their book reviewed for our “He Said, She Said” column, then send us an email to: hesaidshesaidreviews@yahoo.com – Once you send an email of the book to be reviewed you will receive a response with the submissions guidelines.

Also On HelloBeautiful: