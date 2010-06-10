Is He Really Ready For It To Be All About You?

This post is for the woman that may think that she is in a relationship or on the verge of being in one with a guy that she is into but in reality she is not. In fact a relationship with you is the farthest thing from his mind. I want to point out that some guys may behave like this in the beginning because he is unsure of how he feels towards you but after a certain amount of time of dating, if he is still giving you these signs then chances are that he does not have plans to take things to the next level with you. I’m exposing the game right now. Ladies, feel free to add on any advice you may have as well.

1. He won’t delete chicks from his cell phone.

He refuses to delete the chicks he used to date before you from his cell phone even though he claims that he is into you and wants to take things to the next level. You may also consider these girls his back up plans.

2.He won’t introduce you as his girlfriend.

Sure he brings you around his friends or family but refuses to introduce you as his girlfriend. Instead it goes something like “Hey Mom/homie this is ‘name’”.

3. No one knows that you exist.

This is the flip side to him not introducing you as his girlfriend. Instead, he never talks about you to anyone. In fact no one in his inner circle knows that you even exist.

4. He only wants to spend time with you when it is convenient for him.

He never wants to spend time with you when you want to. Oh no! It has to be when it is completely convenient for him as you are merely an option in his mind, not his first choice.

5. He does not remember anything about you

You have told him several times where you work. He never remembers. You have told him things that you like to do. He never remembers. You find yourself constantly telling him the same information about you repeatedly because he will not take the time out to remember anything significant or even simple details about you. He can barely remember your last name.

6. Your conversations with him on the phone are always short.

Not every guy is a phone talker so this may vary from guy to guy. However, for some women this a sign that he is disinterested. Especially since women are generally phone talkers and feel that talking on the phone should be a part of the courting process. Also if you call him and he always texts you back instead of returning your calls. Finally, when you call him it always seems to go to voicemail.

7. After you have sex with him, he always has to rush and leave right afterwards.

You guys just had a great “session” and he comes up with some reason to rush out the house and leave in the middle of the night. He is planning his escape. Side note: He also only comes over at strange hours of the night. As if you are a 7/11 and open for business 24 hours.

8. He never dates you.

Meaning you never leave the house. Sure he comes over to see you and you go visit him but you never actually go out on an actual date. If you do go outside it is usually to a hotel.

9. He flips the script on you.

When you ask him to invest more into the relationship or you query about the possibility of a relationship he acts as if you are the one that is tripping or that you are asking for too much from him. It basically becomes a huge argument. This happens so much so that you become fearful of even questioning your relationship status to him.

10. When he wants something from you he suddenly is much nicer to you.

His disposition changes when he feels there is something that he wants from you. Suddenly he is more easy going and cheerful. This is because he is using you.

