Control Your Destiny: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I lost my mom at a young age to breast cancer. And while being female and getting older are the two greatest risk factors of developing breast cancer, there are lifestyle choices available to prevent this disease.

Eating a well-balanced diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, and being physically active can help decrease your chances of developing breast cancer especially if you are premenopausal or are a younger postmenopausal woman.

Home furnishing retailer Pier 1 Imports teamed up with global breast cancer movement Susan G. Komen for the Cure in 1991 to help make a difference in the fight against breast cancer. During their 17-year partnership, Pier 1 has donated over $5 million to the foundation.

You can do your part to help make a difference when you purchase the following items:

Pier 1 Floral Mist Reed Diffuser

This iridescent glass bottle with pink ribbon is filled with Pier 1’s exclusive Floral Mist

fragrance. This is Pier 1’s first year to sell the reed diffuser.

$15.00 at pier1.com

Pier 1 Floral Blossom Filled Candle

Frosted glass jar with Pier 1’s exclusive Floral Blossom fragrance is filled with ivory wax and wrapped with a pink bow.

$15.00 at pier1.com

Note: The pink ribbon lapel pin that is attached to the hangtag is a simple way to

show your support for the fight against breast cancer.

Pier 1 will donate 25 percent of the purchase price (less tax) to Komen for the Cure to support innovative breast cancer research and outreach programs. Pier 1 will guarantee a minimum donation of $250,000 to Komen in 2008 from the sale of specially marked products.

Also On HelloBeautiful: