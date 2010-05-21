NEW MUSIC: Estelle Wants To “Fall In Love”

After getting her “Freak” on, Estelle mellows out on “Fall in Love,” the new single from her third album All of Me, due this September. The synthy mid-tempo manages to pack a hard-hitting punch, while remaining a breezy tune. It recalls her smash “American Boy,” and already has the stamp of approval from her label boss John Legend, who calls it the song of the summer!

NEW VIDEO: Estelle Is A “Freak”

GALLERY: Amber, Estelle & Melanie On The Party Scene

VIDEO: Robin Thicke & Estelle Go On A “Rollacoasta”

And check out our Original Story Of The Week: (He’s Done It Again), TOP 5: Chris Brown’s Failed Attempts To Get RiRi Back