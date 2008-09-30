Time For Some Act Shun

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I’m sure at one time or another, we’ve all had a knife that didn’t do what it was made to do: cut. This knife will definitely make slicing and chopping more pleasurable, as I will no longer be struggling with a dull knife.

This Chef Shun knife designed by famed knife designer and maker Ken Onion is made from stainless steel and features edges that are beveled on one side with a hollow ground back side. This is traditional Japanese beveling which makes the knives razor sharp right out of the box.

The knife comes with a bamboo stand and measures 8″ long. Dishwasher safe, but there is no way I’m putting this beauty in my dishwasher.

Priced at $243 at unicahome.com

