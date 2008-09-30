Time For Some Act Shun

I’m sure at one time or another, we’ve all had a knife that didn’t do what it was made to do: cut. This knife will definitely make slicing and chopping more pleasurable, as I will no longer be struggling with a dull knife.
This Chef Shun knife designed by famed knife designer and maker Ken Onion is made from stainless steel and features edges that are beveled on one side with a hollow ground back side. This is traditional Japanese beveling which makes the knives razor sharp right out of the box.
The knife comes with a bamboo stand and measures 8″ long. Dishwasher safe, but there is no way I’m putting this beauty in my dishwasher.
Priced at $243 at unicahome.com
