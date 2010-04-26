NEW PRODUCT: Period Undies

Have you ever had an embarrassing leak, during menstruation? Most of us have period undies — the ones we wear at “that time of the month”. If you need an extra layer of protection, we have just the product for you. The PERIOD underwear has arrived! Period Undies by Simple Necessit-Ease provides an extra layer of protection women need at that time of the month.

Designed by a woman, the panties are made of high quality cotton with Lycra blend and are so durable that they can withstand rigorous, multiple machine washings and stretching. Period Undies are cut in sleek shapes for exceptional fit in classic tones of nude, pink, blue, black, and white with lace trimming.

